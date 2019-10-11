|
|
|
WILLIAM GERALD WHITE William Gerald White, 67, passed away October 5, 2019. He was born in 1952 in Downey, Calif. He graduated in 1970 from Nogales High, Covina, Calif. William loved to surf all up and down the coast of California, loved riding dirt bikes and has always loved camping. William worked for a while for B. F. Goodrich, Rod Iron Works, and he was a painter. His career in concrete lasted over 25 years. He moved to Pahrump in 1999. He bartended at Valley Bar and loved singing; starting in garage bands in the 1960's. William learned to love Karaoke after moving to Pahrump. He married D.J. Hurst, and they owned D. J. 's Head Shed for seven years. William is preceded in death by his father, Stanley White and mother, Lorna Dismukes. He is survived by D.J. Hurst of Pahrump; son, Shane White; brother, Wes (Donna) White Murrieta of Calif.; sister, Lorene (Kevin) Anderson of Ark.; and several neices & nephews. Services are in the hearts of us all, but contributions may be made to the Animal Shelter of your choice.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Oct. 11, 2019